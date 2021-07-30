Inspiration behind 'Titletown High', 'Two-A-Days' comes from one Big Bend high school

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School is coming to a television near you. On Aug. 27, the Wildcats make their Netflix debut on Titletown High, an eight-episode series that follows the highs and lows of the Wildcat football team.

Show creator and director Jason Sciavicco said highlighting the football team is the thing that brings everyone together in the show, but it's really a coming of age series. Sciavicco got his start with the MTV show Two-A-days 15 years ago, and a high school in the Big Bend, the Lincoln Trojans, is a reason that show got off the ground.

"Got the approval to follow them one year and basically shot with them the entire season," he said. "We ended up airing a kind of mini-series on the Sunshine Network, which was Florida Sports Network at the time, and from that created a proof of concept. We took the whole season and edited a sizzle down to five minutes. We took that five minutes, showed it to MTV. They were our first meeting and they literally said what will it take for you not to leave this room. We want this show."

Titletown High is eight episodes that are 30 minutes long apiece.