How to watch, attend state football title games this week

Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 04, 2021
(WTXL) — Madison County High School, Brooks County High School and Thomasville High School are all heading to their respective football state championship games this week!

Below is how to watch or attend the games in person.

FLORIDA

FHSAA CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

  • Madison County vs. Hawthorne: Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Gene Cox Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Ticket information can be found by clicking here. ($14/ticket, gates open at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Streaming information can be found by clicking here. ($10 to watch)

GEORGIA

GHSA CLASS A-PUBLIC STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

  • Irwin County vs. Brooks County: Dec. 9, 8 p.m., Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Ticket information can be found by clicking here. ($20/ticket)
  • Streaming information can be found by clicking here.

GHSA CLASS AA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

  • Fitzgerald vs. Thomasville: Dec. 10, 12 p.m., Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Ticket information can be found by clicking here. ($20/ticket)
  • Streaming information can be found by clicking here.

You can also watch all the GHSA football state title games live on GPB-TV in Georgia.

