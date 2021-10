Tough night for the Big Bend

Posted at 11:45 PM, Oct 26, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — St. John Country Day 3, St. John Paul II 1 Christ Church Academy 3, North Florida Christian 0 Trinity Christian 3, Florida High 0 Harvest Community 3, Aucilla Christian 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.