High school softball super regionals roll on in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Area south Georgia high school softball teams competed in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs Thursday.
GHSA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
A DIVISION 2
Seminole County 0
Charlton County 9
Wheeler County 14
Seminole County 3
*Seminole County is eliminated
Pataula Charter 3
Clinch County 6
*Clinch County advances and will play Wilcox County Saturday at 10a
Miller County 2
Lanier County 17
Portal 5
Lanier County 4
*Lanier County plays Telfair County Friday at 2:30. They must win three games to advance to state.
AAA
Thomasville 0
Jackson 5
Thomasville 15
Hephzibah 0
*Thomasville plays Long County Saturday at 1:00. They must win three games to advance to state.
AAAAAAA
Pebblebrook 0
Colquitt County 15
Hillgrove 6
Colquitt County 2
*Colquitt County plays Grayson Friday at 10:00. They must win three games to advance to state.
Lowndes 4
Carrolton 6
McEachern 3
Lowndes 11
*Lowndes faces Carrolton Friday at 2:30. They must win three games to advance to state.