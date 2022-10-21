High school softball super regionals roll on in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Area south Georgia high school softball teams competed in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs Thursday.

GHSA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

A DIVISION 2

Seminole County 0

Charlton County 9

Wheeler County 14

Seminole County 3

*Seminole County is eliminated

Pataula Charter 3

Clinch County 6

*Clinch County advances and will play Wilcox County Saturday at 10a

Miller County 2

Lanier County 17

Portal 5

Lanier County 4

*Lanier County plays Telfair County Friday at 2:30. They must win three games to advance to state.

AAA

Thomasville 0

Jackson 5

Thomasville 15

Hephzibah 0

*Thomasville plays Long County Saturday at 1:00. They must win three games to advance to state.

AAAAAAA

Pebblebrook 0

Colquitt County 15

Hillgrove 6

Colquitt County 2

*Colquitt County plays Grayson Friday at 10:00. They must win three games to advance to state.

Lowndes 4

Carrolton 6

McEachern 3

Lowndes 11

*Lowndes faces Carrolton Friday at 2:30. They must win three games to advance to state.