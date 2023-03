High School Round-up: St. John Paul II baseball picks up win, NFC softball falls at home

Posted at 11:50 PM, Mar 27, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school baseball and softball games were contested in Leon County Monday. HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Munroe 1

St. John Paul II 13 HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Liberty County 10

North Florida Christian 5

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.