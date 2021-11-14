Watch
High school round-up: Saturday football, volleyball, swimming

The Chiles boys swim team won the Class 3A state championship Saturday.
Posted at 12:20 AM, Nov 14, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA - Swimming

The Chiles boys swim team won the Class 3A state championship Saturday, while the girls finished second. For complete results, click here.

FHSAA - Volleyball

Sneads beat Dixie County in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-15) to advance to the Class 1A state championship game, where they look to win their ninth straight. They'll face Taylor Thursday at 12 in Fort Myers.

GHSA - Football
SINGLE-A FIRST ROUND

McIntosh County Academy - 22, Mitchell County - 6
Screven County - 0, Pelham - 3
Montgomery County - 13, Brooks County - 49
Seminole County - 14, Metter - 42

