High School Round-Up: playoffs begin for spring sports across Florida, Georiga

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA FLAG FOOTBALL DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

Englewood 7

Chiles 41

*Chiles advances to the semifinals, where they will face Fletcher

Leon 6

Lincoln 31

*Lincoln advances to the semifinals, where they will face Sandalwood

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

*PLAY-IN GAME

Madison County 6

Baker County 8

Baker County 0

Florida High 26

*Florida High advances to the semifinals

Jefferson County 0

Suwannee 30

*Suwannee advances to the semifinals, where they will face Rickards

Rickards 19

Bradford 12

*Rickards advances to the semifinals, where they will face Suwannee

GISA STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

AAA - FIRST ROUND

Valwood 0, 2

Southland Academy 5, 1

*Game three is Tuesday 4/26

Brookwood 11

Trinity Christian 5

GISA STATE BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

AAA - FIRST ROUND

Bulloch Academy 4

Brookwood 3

*Brookwood advances to the second round