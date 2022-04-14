High School Round Up: Maclay lacrosse advances to district title game, plus more!

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS
Trinity Catholic 0
Maclay 22
*Maclay advances to the district title game (4/15)
FHSAA BASEBALL
Chiles 24
North Florida Christian 11
GHSA SOCCER FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS
A-PUBLIC
Montgomery County 1
Brooks County 2
*Brooks County advances to the second round (4/19) where they will face Trion
Lanier County 3
Dublin 2
*Lanier County advances to the second round (4/19) where they will face Dalton Academy
AAAAAAA
Lowndes 1
Harrison 11
Hillgrove 7
Colquitt County 0