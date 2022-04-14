High School Round Up: Maclay lacrosse advances to district title game, plus more!

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS

Trinity Catholic 0

Maclay 22

*Maclay advances to the district title game (4/15)

FHSAA BASEBALL

Chiles 24

North Florida Christian 11

GHSA SOCCER FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS

A-PUBLIC

Montgomery County 1

Brooks County 2

*Brooks County advances to the second round (4/19) where they will face Trion

Lanier County 3

Dublin 2

*Lanier County advances to the second round (4/19) where they will face Dalton Academy

AAAAAAA

Lowndes 1

Harrison 11

Hillgrove 7

Colquitt County 0