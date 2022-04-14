Watch
High School Round Up: Maclay lacrosse advances to district title game, plus more!

Posted at 11:53 PM, Apr 13, 2022
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS

Trinity Catholic 0
Maclay 22
*Maclay advances to the district title game (4/15)

FHSAA BASEBALL

Chiles 24
North Florida Christian 11

GHSA SOCCER FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS

A-PUBLIC

Montgomery County 1
Brooks County 2
*Brooks County advances to the second round (4/19) where they will face Trion

Lanier County 3
Dublin 2
*Lanier County advances to the second round (4/19) where they will face Dalton Academy

AAAAAAA

Lowndes 1
Harrison 11

Hillgrove 7
Colquitt County 0

