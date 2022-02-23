High School hoops round-up: Florida High wins, Georgia high school begin playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Madison County 54

Bradford 64

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Munroe 43

NFEI 58

Crossroad Academy 48

St. Joseph Academy 56

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Windermere Prep 44

Florida High 75

*Florida High plays at Providence Friday (2/25) in the regional finals

CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Godby 41

Riverside 67

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL - FIRST ROUND

A-PUBLIC

Brooks County 26

Montgomery County 63

Jenkins County 39

Seminole County 47

*Seminole County advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th

AA

Lamar County 66

Thomasville 56

AAAA

Thomas County Central 53

Islands 49

*Thomas County Central advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th

Jenkins 25

Bainbridge 73

*Bainbridge advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th

AAAAAA

Valdosta 56

Rockdale County 58

AAAAAAA

Colquitt County 34

Harrison 63

