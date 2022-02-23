Watch
High School hoops round-up: Florida High wins, Georgia high school begin playoffs

Posted at 12:21 AM, Feb 23, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Madison County 54
Bradford 64

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Munroe 43
NFEI 58

Crossroad Academy 48
St. Joseph Academy 56

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Windermere Prep 44
Florida High 75
*Florida High plays at Providence Friday (2/25) in the regional finals

CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Godby 41
Riverside 67

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL - FIRST ROUND

A-PUBLIC

Brooks County 26
Montgomery County 63

Jenkins County 39
Seminole County 47
*Seminole County advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th

AA

Lamar County 66
Thomasville 56

AAAA

Thomas County Central 53
Islands 49
*Thomas County Central advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th

Jenkins 25
Bainbridge 73
*Bainbridge advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th

AAAAAA

Valdosta 56
Rockdale County 58

AAAAAAA

Colquitt County 34
Harrison 63

