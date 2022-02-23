High School hoops round-up: Florida High wins, Georgia high school begin playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Madison County 54
Bradford 64
CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Munroe 43
NFEI 58
Crossroad Academy 48
St. Joseph Academy 56
CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Windermere Prep 44
Florida High 75
*Florida High plays at Providence Friday (2/25) in the regional finals
CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Godby 41
Riverside 67
GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL - FIRST ROUND
A-PUBLIC
Brooks County 26
Montgomery County 63
Jenkins County 39
Seminole County 47
*Seminole County advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th
AA
Lamar County 66
Thomasville 56
AAAA
Thomas County Central 53
Islands 49
*Thomas County Central advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th
Jenkins 25
Bainbridge 73
*Bainbridge advances to the second round to be played February 25th or 26th
AAAAAA
Valdosta 56
Rockdale County 58
AAAAAAA
Colquitt County 34
Harrison 63