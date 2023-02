High School Hoops Round-up: Florida High boys fall in overtime; second round for GHSA

Posted at 11:48 PM, Feb 24, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school basketball state playoff games were contested Friday across south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend.

FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS

Florida High 55

Providence 58

Final/OT GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS A DIVISION II - SECOND ROUND

Clinch County 57

Montgomery County 41 CLASS A DIVISION I - SECOND ROUND

Screven County 37

Pelham 48



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.