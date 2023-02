High School Hoops Round-up: FHSAA playoffs roll on, GHSA and GIAA playoffs begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA and GHSA basketball state playoff games were played Tuesday across south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend.

FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

NFEI 94

Crossroad Academy 85

Final/OT

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Maclay 41

Florida High 63

*Florida High advances to the regional finals, where they will face Providence on the road on Friday

GHSA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP - FIRST ROUND

A-DIVISION I

Bleckley County 19

Pelham 57

A-DIVISION II

Mitchell County 36

Turner County 61

Calhoun County 32

Clinch County 59

AA

Berrien 48

Northeast 81

AAA

Thomasville 24

Mary Persons 55

AAAA

Bainbridge 17

Griffin 62

AAAAAA

Thomas County Central 36

Brunswick 71

AAAAAAA

Westlake 29

Lowndes 58

Colquitt County 35

Campbell 67

GIAA STATE BASKETBALL - GIRLS

CLASS A

Grace Christian 36

Highland Christian 49

CLASS AA

Georgia Christian 29

Central Fellowship Christian 40

CLASS AAA

Valwood 18

Lakeview 81

Brookwood 34

Frederica 50