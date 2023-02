High school girls soccer teams take the field for regional quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High School Athletic Association girls soccer state playoff matches were played Tuesday across the Big Bend.

FHSAA GIRLS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Mosley 2

Chiles 4

*Chiles will travel to Gulf Breeze Friday for the regional semifinals

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Menendez 0

Lincoln 8

*Lincoln will host Lecanto Friday in the regional semifinals

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Florida High 2

Pensacola Catholic 0

*Florida High will travel to PK Yonge Friday for the regional semifinals

Providence School 2 (4)

Maclay 2 (5)

*Maclay will travel to Bolles Friday for the regional semifinals

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Christ's Church Academy 5

Lafayette 3