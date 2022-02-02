High school girls basketball, soccer district tournaments roll on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Trenton 2
Lafayette 3
CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Lincoln 2
Buchholz 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 QUARTERFINALS
Hamilton County 42
Taylor County 49
*Taylor County will face Madison County in the district semifinals on Wednesday 2/2
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 QUARTERFINALS
Union County 34
Branford 63
*Branford will face Fort White in the district semifinals on Thursday 2/3
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS
St. John Paul II 70
FAMU DRS 13
North Florida Christian 37
Aucilla Christian 49
*FAMU DRS will face Aucilla Christian in the district championship on Friday 2/4
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS
Wakulla 16
Arnold 61
Godby 9
Pine Forest 60
CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS
Niceville 41
Chiles 37
Lincoln 38
Leon 58
*Leon will face Crestview in the district semifinals on Wednesday 2/2