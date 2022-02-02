High school girls basketball, soccer district tournaments roll on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Trenton 2

Lafayette 3

CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Lincoln 2

Buchholz 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 QUARTERFINALS

Hamilton County 42

Taylor County 49

*Taylor County will face Madison County in the district semifinals on Wednesday 2/2

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 QUARTERFINALS

Union County 34

Branford 63

*Branford will face Fort White in the district semifinals on Thursday 2/3

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS

St. John Paul II 70

FAMU DRS 13

North Florida Christian 37

Aucilla Christian 49

*FAMU DRS will face Aucilla Christian in the district championship on Friday 2/4

CLASS 5A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS

Wakulla 16

Arnold 61

Godby 9

Pine Forest 60

CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

Niceville 41

Chiles 37

Lincoln 38

Leon 58

*Leon will face Crestview in the district semifinals on Wednesday 2/2