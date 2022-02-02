Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

High school girls basketball, soccer district tournaments roll on Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Check out highlights from district girls basketball and soccer action from across the Big Bend!
Posted at 11:36 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 23:36:11-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Trenton 2
Lafayette 3

CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Lincoln 2
Buchholz 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 QUARTERFINALS
Hamilton County 42
Taylor County 49
*Taylor County will face Madison County in the district semifinals on Wednesday 2/2

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 QUARTERFINALS
Union County 34
Branford 63
*Branford will face Fort White in the district semifinals on Thursday 2/3

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS
St. John Paul II 70
FAMU DRS 13

North Florida Christian 37
Aucilla Christian 49
*FAMU DRS will face Aucilla Christian in the district championship on Friday 2/4

CLASS 5A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS
Wakulla 16
Arnold 61

Godby 9
Pine Forest 60

CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS
Niceville 41
Chiles 37

Lincoln 38
Leon 58
*Leon will face Crestview in the district semifinals on Wednesday 2/2

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming