High School Coaching Catch Up: Valwood's Brad Wells

HAHIRA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valwood Valiants are gearing up for year number two within GIAA football, and 2023 brings a new era as Brad Wells takes over for Justin Henderson.

Wells, of course is excited for his first season at the helm of this program, but he is also excited for what his team is going to show later this fall.

"The kids have been behind me from the announcement, and they have embraced the work," said Wells. "They have been very committed this summer, with their attendance and accountability, they’ve come here ready to work, ready to get this program back to where it belongs and we're trying to win some football games this fall."

The goal is to win, and fresh off a semifinal run from a year ago, Coach Wells believes his guys are locked in on making a return to that state final.

"We talked about state championships in our first team meeting this summer, and I do, I feel like the kids sense it, I think there’s an aura around the program, that they feel like this program is on the brink of getting back there and we are working," added Wells. "I mean, these kids like I said, they are bought in, they are working their tails off this summer. We haven’t been shy about our goals, our goal is to get this program back to Mercer and like I said try, to get this program back to where it belongs."

To do that, Coach Wells knows his team must be accountable and support one another.

"What we’ve got, we want to take care of, and we want to make the most of it. I told them I believe in and I’m ready to die on this hill, if we make the small things important, the big things are going to take care of themselves," added Wells. "I’m just looking forward to seeing these guys line up and compete with somebody else, because they’ve done the right things all summer, so I wanna see, I wanna see how it shakes out."

A lot to like at Valwood. This is a confident team, and they are ready to attack another trip up to Macon.