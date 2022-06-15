High School Coaching Catch up: Thomasville's Jonathan DeLay

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville High School is one of over a dozen football programs who have new head coaches heading into this fall. For the Bulldogs, it may be a new coach, but it's a familiar face. Jonathan DeLay has been an assistant coach with the Dogs since 2017, he served as interim head coach, and now he's ready to take over as head coach.

The expectations at Thomasville High School are well known.

"The maintain part is definitely something I'm going to have to do. The program is in a great place."

Jonathan DeLay inherits a Bulldog team that finished last season state runners-up. Sure, the expectations are high, but it's something Delay's been a part of for the past five seasons.

"We're still going to still going to have four pillars, body language, energy, physicality, tempo that we're going to live by because that's really what Thomasville is," he said. "You can call it whatever you want, but that's how these kids are in this area."

The same mindset for the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but a new foundation.

"Our foundation is love. Love is a sacrifice. You've got to be able to sacrifice for that guy sitting next to you. It's more important than just the individuals in the room. For us, it's about that Diamond T."

A strong ground to stand on for the new head coach.

"You gotta have a supporting cast around you or you're not going to be successful."

He has a strong group of mentors to guide him.

"I told to (Zach) Grage, coach (Mike) Hodges, coach (Mike) Bobo, coach (Tommy) Welch - all guys that have been head coaches here that I can go to and get advice."

Now coach DeLay can't wait to continue to work.

"They've bought in, and I've enjoyed every minute."

Every minute spent, all for the Diamond T. Like most coaches, DeLay gave the MVP shout-out to his wife. He said she's been holding down the fort since he took over the program. He said he will still coach quarterbacks, and added there are three coaches from last year's staff. The rest of his staff, finally together in the Rose City and working hard this off season to get ready for the fall.