High School Coaching Catch Up: Maclay's Jason Cauley

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You'd be hard pressed to find a football coach who's coached in as many states as Maclay's Jason Cauley. He's coached in Alabama, Hawaii, Colorado - he's seen it all.

As the new head coach of the Marauders, he's looking to apply what he's learned at each stop, and turn this Maclay football program into something great.

"Everything I've done in my coaching career has to get my family back closer to home."

For coach, home is Mobile, Alabama, where he started his coaching career. His stops from Colorado to Kansas to Hawaii have made him into the coach he is today.

"I've learned more ways to use the offense, different types of ways with different personnel with each stage that I went to," he said.

An offense that'll have the ball in the air a lot.

"I played up under the air raid system in college, and I kind of adopted it again when I saw what it could do at the high school level. We have a brilliant QB who is going to be a senior that can read the whole field, who can put ball in space and who can spin it. We have receivers that can read grass and get where they need to be. They're hard workers and they have a great relationship together."

It's that hard work that gives him confidence he can get the Marauders back in the win column.

"They give the best effort of any group I've ever seen," he said. "This school can be at that next level. We have the talent. We have the best strength coach I've seen in six different states, we have the facilities, we just have to know we can do it."

The potential is what has coach Cauley excited for the future.

"I just love the game of football. I'm a boots on the ground type of guy, so when I'm out there, I'll have my cleats on and I'll be running with the kids. They see their coach working their butt off, and they're going to work their butt off too."

A mantra that's worked across the United States, and now at Maclay. Coach said that despite being used to moving around the country, this transition was the hardest for him. He was separated from his wife and kids for over a month, but they're back together now.

Coach said he's now counting down the days until August 1st, when this team can practice for the first time.