High School Coaching Catch Up: Lowndes' Adam Carter

The Lowndes Vikings are a proud football program, winning over a dozen region titles and five state championships. The Vikings last state title came in 2007, when this year's senior class was probably still in diapers.

Adam Carter was hired back in December to change that, as he's hoping to get this program back on top.

"When you have a place that has the rich history and the tradition of winning and tough kids that love football, as a high school coach, you can't ask for much more than that," he said.

Which is why when the job opened last fall, Carter jumped on it.

"For me to get back south was huge for my family. I wanted to get back here, my wife wanted to get back south."

Coach came from a powerhouse program in Grayson High, where he was a state title in 2020, but there's something special about being a Lowndes Viking.

"When a kid looks in the stands and there's 8-10,000 yelling and screaming and carrying on versus nobody there, it's different."

Those thousands of fans, come with big expectations, and that's something coach embraces.

"You don't want to go to a job that doesn't have expectations, because then it's probably a bad job right?" he said. "As a coach, you want that and you expect that. To get this place back to the championship level football they have come to know is a huge task for us."

One they're working towards.

"You're not going to snap your fingers and be playing on Thanksgiving. It takes work, it takes time, it takes all those things."

Hard work and time invested, things coach hopes people see when they look at this team.

"Our motto is compete in everything we do," he said. "Once you start being disciplined and caring about others, and playing for somebody other than yourself typically, some of the other things take care of itself. We'll put a product out there this community is proud of as far as our kids and our coaches, and we'll see what happens when ball hits leather."

If that involves another state title, Viking Nation would be okay with that too. The Vikings kick off the regular season Saturday, August 19th when they face Christ School at Colquitt County.