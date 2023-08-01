High School Coaching Catch Up: Hamilton County's Chris Cook

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — The work continues for the Trojans from Hamilton County, who enter this new fall under new management.

The Chris Cook era has begun in Jasper, and Cook is a man with a plan who is looking forward to leading the Trojans football program to new heights.

"I thought Jasper, small town, I’m from a small town," said Cook. "I’m from Wauchula, Hardee County, right in the middle of the state, and this environment, this culture, the people here are a lot like the people back home."

A new home and job, that Coach Cook is excited about, and sure, he wants to win, but he knows for that to happen on the field, the Trojans must win off of it as well.

"Winning football games is very important, at a high level, but I want you as a young man to leave me as a good citizen of this community, that priority is way up here," added Cook. "If they can be good people, with good character, make good decisions, and do the right thing, I think teaching the game of football comes much easier."

Looking to keep the Trojans on that right path, this program last played for a state title back in 2014, and that was also the last season they had a winning record, but while this roster is young, Coach Cook knows they can get to where they want to be.

"There’s good buy-in, they are hungry for it, they want to win, and I think they are tired of people looking at Hamilton County and saying that is another homecoming game," added Cook. "This group of kids here, they understand that if they do what they are capable of doing, they can win."

Looking to win, and this group is excited to kick things off.

"These guys are literally chomping at the bits," said Cook. "To have some contact, good collision on the football field, they are ready, they are ready."

August is on the horizon, as is a new season, and Hamilton County is ready to compete.