High School Coaching Catch up: Godby's DeMario Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — DeMario Jones was named the head coach of the Godby football program in December. He's originally from Jacksonville, but has coached in south Georgia since 2012. Coach Jones knows what it takes to win, and as he works to build the Cougar culture, he's ready for what's to come from his team.

The Godby High School football program knows success, they're the proud owners of four state championships.

"Having great players helps, but when everyone is on the same sheet of paper and performing and moving to the same beat of the drum, it really makes for a special time," said Jones.

For the new Cougar head coach, that's what he's chasing. That synchronicity is the recipe for success.

"Understanding the culture of how we want to do things each and every day."

His goal? To build a family first atmosphere, and that's something that coach Jones means literally.

"The due date is actually the first game of the season against Lincoln."

Coach will be a dad to a baby girl in just a few short months, and his team has been there every step of the way.

"Our players were actually a part of our gender reveal," he said. "We did it right here at the school, just because we want our family to be a part of the program."

A program he's putting his stamp on. Coach won a national title playing for Valdosta State, later coaching with the Blazers before becoming an assistant at Valdosta. He knows how to win, and he knows how to get the most from his players.

"There is not a one size fits all approach. Every place is unique. Every set of kids is unique. you have to be really a transformational leader and go in and really try and reach and teach the people in the community to get a good understanding of what the job needs."

A championship mentality, is what he's looking for.

"That moment where you see them make that A or that B or them scoring a touchdown and making a block when at some point they didn't believe in themselves, all those things couple together make up being the by product of winning a championship."

Doing the little things for the big thing, like getting title number five.