High School Coaching Catch Up: Gadsden County's Victor Winters

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Jaguars aren't too far removed from a deep postseason run as in 2020, they reached the state final four. Victor Winters is the Jags new head coach, but he's been involved with the program three of the past four seasons, and he's looking to get them back to a deep playoff run once again.

"A lot of them know what it takes," he said. "It's more like creating that Gadsden County way based on that final four team and getting all the kids to adapt to it."

It's a brand of football Winters is instilling in this group of Jaguars, whether they are new to the program or are experienced vets.

"We're trying to get the kids more physically strong and more mentally strong. That's been more of an emphasis. I'm trying to apply my philosophy on the foundation coach Fuller built."

A foundation he's building on top of.

"I'm not going to give away the secrets of what we're going to do offensively and defensively."

Coach has been an assistant coach across Florida and Alabama since 2012, and he's been a part of the Jags program three of the past four seasons. He's a familiar face.

"All the young kids coming up, they recognize me more as a teacher than a coach," he said. "It's been an easy transition I guess I can have probably for all the coaches."

An easy transition and one Winters hopes leads to success on the football field.

"My philosophy is to make the other team think. It's going to be designed to get the most out of our players and get the edge on the other side."

A game plan a long time in the making, as leading Gadsden County is where he's supposed to be.

"I set myself up, and made myself available for Gadsden County to welcome me with open arms. August 26th, it's going to be a dream come true for me."

Coach was a defensive coordinator in previous years. He said he's actually switching over to the offensive side of the ball to help transition the Jags to a new brand of offense. The Jags open up the regular season August 26th against Lowndes.