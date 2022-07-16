High School Coaching Catch Up: FAMU DRS' Alex Williams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To be the head coach of his Alma mater is not something Alex Williams takes lightly. He was named the head coach of the FAMU DRS football team in February. His goal? to get this team back to the prominence the Baby Rattlers experienced when he played for them, and the work to get there? Already well underway.

"We use that old high school's hill in the back. We use the steps in the back. That's what made champions. We actually used to call them champions," he said, referencing the old campus of FAMU DRS. "I've seen it. I've seen what that hill does to a body, to a person. FAMU's the highest of seven hills, and we're going to use all of them."

For Williams, those hills and the those steps are personal, as the new head football coach is a Baby Rattler grad.

"FAMU High in general, has the reputation of a winning program. We have to get back to that, and I believe that we can do it."

The work to get there, has already started. For coach, who is a personal trainer, getting back to basics is what this team is focused on.

"You cannot win, or have a foundation, without the weight room, the workouts, the blood, seat and the tears," he said. "This is when you get all of those things."

A mindset he lives by, but admits took some time to get used to for this team.

"Anything that's new, is going to jar you a little bit and throw you for a loop at first."

When the results start showing up, that's what gets his players to buy in.

"They can see those changes in their teammates. We have to be in better condition than everyone we play ten times over."

For the first time coach, that's been good to see.

"I keep a mental count of where we are, and I can't wait to be on that sideline once more," he said. "This time I'll have my shirt tucked in as a coach instead of a player. Once a Rattler, always a Rattler."

Coach said he said he's not worried so much about the X's and O's with this team, as they're football smart. It's about becoming bigger and stronger. He wouldn't give away too much about what their offense and defense will look like, but assured us the Baby Rattlers will be a hard nosed, aggressive crew.