High School Coaching Catch Up: Cairo's David Coleman

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Being a Cairo Syrupmaker is special, and that's something new head coach David Coleman understands. He's a graduate, he's spent the past decade as an assistant coach, and now he's ready for his opportunity to lead his Alma mater.

"There is so much tradition here, and tradition is one thing you can't replace it," he said. "It's just a great place. There's nothing like being a Syrupmaker, especially on a Friday night."

Coach played for Cairo, and has spent the past decade on staff, most recently as the strength and conditioning and defensive coordinators.

"I really appreciate those experiences the past ten years, they've helped lead to this point."

Now, he's ready to add head coach to his resume.

"They've been playing football here for 100 years, and there's been some really good coaches that have come through here," he said. "I've been blessed to be able to be a part of some really good staffs. I really appreciate that."

Everything he's learned from that rich history is how he plans to coach this football team.

"We're trying to build on the foundation that's been laid."

That's why it was important to bring back several coaches this program has seen in the past.

"There's going to be a few new faces, some old faces that are coming back that we've seen on the sideline before," he said. "That's something that we're really excited about here in Cairo."

A program coach is just as excited to lead.

"There's a lot of pride, just the whole community," he said. "This is that kind of place, that kind of program. Just the tradition here, there's not many places like it."

There's no place else coach Coleman would rather be. Coach said day to day operations hasn't changed too much, and the kids have adjusted well to him taking the lead. As far as traditions go? Coach said stay tuned, they do plan to bring some old ones back.