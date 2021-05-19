Hamilton County baseball hopes to bring community together in state final four appearance

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — From the time they clinched a berth in the FHSAA class 1A baseball final four the Hamilton County baseball team have been the local celebrities around their hometown of Jasper. And it’s that community support that has made the biggest impact on this team.

An opportunity to bring home a state title is motivation enough. But combined with the desire to give your community even more reason to celebrate, that’s all this Trojan team needs to leave everything on the field Wednesday night against Newberry. For the seniors on this team these final games are truly a dream come true.

“Words can't describe the people that were here for that game and just the out-pour of support we’ve gotten since that game is unbelievable," head coach Chris Howard told ABC 27. "We’re going to try our best to bring it home for the community and hope it brings this community a little closer together.”

“It’s been real fun. We've been playing together since we were three and four years old, it’s been a long journey," added senior Jerel Tolle.

Hamilton County and Newberry play Wednesday night at 7 p.m. with a spot in the state title game on the line.

