Hamilton County baseball hits the road for state final four

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — The high school baseball season is in its final stretch, meaning any team still playing is chasing a state title. And earlier Tuesday morning the Hamilton County Trojans hit the road for the class 1A state final four. The program's first since 2015.

Standing in the way of a state title game appearance is Newberry, a talented offensive unit that has definitely captured the Trojans attention. But when this team hits the field Wednesday night expect them to stick with what’s gotten them to this very point.

“We just got to play our game. Make things happen on the bases, get bunts down and things like that. Utilize our speed and try to slow their offense down," says head coach Chris Howard.

“We’re just a small town that all the kids believe in ourselves. We all have that one mission to make it to states and win states. As long as we’ve stuck together we made it this far," added senior center fielder Denandre Johnson.

