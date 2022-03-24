Growth of flag football continuing to create opportunities for Big Bend athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “The first thought that comes to mind when you’re coaching this sport is, it’s about time.”

Florida High’s Sam Brown has seen some of the best athletes the Big Bend has to offer pass through the Seminole Flag Football program. So it was only a matter of time before someone like Thomas University’s Janae Scott got their chance to shine at the collegiate level. And that pipeline of talent from our local area high schools to college program’s is only growing stronger by the day.

“What I’ve seen also is that once the girls get a taste of flag football that’s it. I mean they love to come out here. And I guess girls wanted to play football and this is the closest thing they could get," says FAMU DRS head coach James Brown.

But when the NAIA announced that Flag Football would become an officially sanctioned sport in 2020 it leveled out the playing field. And because of the efforts from coaches around the Big Bend like Thomas University's Chelsea Parmer and Chiles’ Stan Goldstein. The ability for local athletes to play competitively at the next level was a seamless transition.

“I used to talk to Chelsea all the time around here. And it’s very exciting that the girls look up and they see that they can do it," Sam Brown told ABC 27. "And I know I can because I’ve seen these girls play before and I played against them. I know I can do it because I watched them do it.”

In a college sports world that is pushing for inclusivity. Seniors like Ameari Logan feel fortunate to have more than just one avenue to pursue their dreams of being a college athlete.

“It’s good to have another opportunity to go big in another sport and go far in another sport. Instead of just basketball or football," Logan said.