Godby's Stephen Laurent, Jermaine Lawrence ink commitment to Coastal Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Saturday afternoon marked a big day for two Godby basketball players who inked their commitment to play at the next level.

Both Stephen Laurent and Jermaine Lawrence will take their basketball talents to Coastal Alabama in the fall of 2021. For both Laurent and Lawrence this day spent with family and friends was a dream come true. And both credit their time as a Cougar to their success on and off the court.

“Being a Godby Cougar really helped mold me as a person more so than a basketball player," Laurent told ABC 27. "People I’ve met and the coaches I’ve been around from football, to basketball, to baseball and the different administrators=its I’ve been around that helped and the teachers helped groom me into a better person.”

“It really didn’t hit yet, I’m just thrilled, it doesn't feel real yet because I just started playing two years ago so I neve thought that this would be the outcome," Lawrence said.

