Godby's Kimaniy Dorsey signs with Milwaukee Area Technical College women's basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Godby High School is once again celebrating another Cougar making their official commitment to continue being a student-athlete at the next level.

Kimaniy Dorsey signed her letter of intent Saturday afternoon in front of family and friends to Milwaukee Area Technical College where she will become a part of the women's basketball program. A native to Boston, Massachusetts Dorsey was always looking to branch out and extend her roots.

But in a season shortened by coronavirus and other roadblocks along the way Kimaniy used just four games in her senior season to grab the attention of the Stormers coaching staff. A true testament to who she is as a player and as a student off the court.

“I didn’t know how this season was going to turn out. I didn’t know if our season was going to be canceled. So everything just had to go step by step so I’m just glad I got to this spot," Dorsey told ABC 27.

“She had an injury plus she had a quarantine moment staying along with Covid protocols. So only playing four games and still allowing a coach to see your ability but that’s what she does," adds Godby head girls basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir. "Even in four games, she makes the most of it. She knows that it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality.”

Dorsey plans on studying science with the hopes to become a forensic scientist.