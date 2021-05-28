Godby's Jeremiah, Lonnie Williams make their next move official

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s never too late to make your dreams come true and for two Godby football players, their dreams have become reality as Jeremiah and Lonnie Williams signed their national letters of intent Friday afternoon.

Jeremiah signed with Mississippi Delta Community College and Lonnie signed with Webber International University. Two schools will allow both of them to continue their life as student-athletes at the next level. With so much uncertainty to overcome in the last year Friday’s signings were a huge payoff for hard work and determination. The cherry on top of it all was being able to share this moment with family and friends.

“I don’t know it was just something about the school that I liked. The Junior College route, I felt was a lot better than the rest of my offers and I feel like I can make something out of it," said Jeremiah.

“I mean it was a special moment for me, my friends and my family, and everybody on the outside. Going through COVID was tough because you never knew if you were going to go to college or not but I told everybody we had to stay strong and believe in one another," Lonnie told ABC 27. "So that’s how we all got here.”