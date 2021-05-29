Godby's Charnell Tucker signs with Trinity Baptist College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a big day for Godby High School and Charnell Tucker as she signed her national letter of intent to Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville to continue playing basketball at the next level.

A long-awaited moment for Charnell or “Tuck” as she’s referred to by her teammates. She plans on studying criminal justice during her time as an Eagle which coincides nicely with her work ethic both on and off the basketball court. Once she steps on campus, Tucker hopes to bring her energy and leadership into the program. And set an example of how a student-athlete can be successful in both phases of the college lifestyle.

“I feel that the Eagles are going to get a high scholar not only on the court but in the classroom. My GPA is outstanding, I’m ranked 38th out of 275 students and I graduate June 10th. But on the court I feel they’re going to get a real rebounder," Tucker told ABC 27. "One that collects and plays great defense.”

“They’re getting a rarity. If this were the pro's we’d call it a steal. Just a young lady who is driven by her own ambitions. And so when you have that, to be able to add that to a program where that’s what coaches are looking for," added Godby head girls basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir. "They’re looking for leaders, they’re looking for individuals who will be in the gym and beat you to the gym. That’s Charnell Tucker.”