Godby High School's Brandon McCray out as head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Godby High School head football coach Brandon McCray announced via Facebook Monday that he was no longer the coach of the Cougars.

"I am no longer the Head Football coach at Godby High School," wrote McCray on Facebook. "I would like to thank the many families over the years for allowing me to work for you. God Bless."

Godby High School Athletic Director Teresa Gunter told ABC 27's Alison Posey that they are in the process of receiving and reviewing resumes of interested applicants.

Gunter added that they plan to name a head coach by the time the school goes on Christmas break.

Hired in 2019, McCray went 13-18 as head coach of the Cougars with a 3-7 record in 2021.