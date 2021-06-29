Godby High School football continues to focus on community and building program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inside Godby High School's weight room and on the practice field there are no shortcuts being taken. Everybody is putting in hard work ahead of the 2021 season. It’s not an easy task getting high school aged kids out of the house at eight in the morning to work out. But head coach Brandon McCray says his team’s leadership has stepped up to implement that required work ethic.

“We told them that the true testament of a leader is how he affects the people around him," McCray told ABC 27. "If they can get the guys enthusiastic about the work, not just the games but the work that you need to put in to be a cougar.”

And the work to become a Cougar doesn’t stop there. Whether it’s handing out meals at a local food drive or helping out at a local track meet, you’ll see the Godby blue and white giving back to their community. The same ones that show their support every Friday night.

“They get into their cars and drive to the stadium and watch us play and perform and do the best we can. So it’s important for us to give back and show that we love them for doing that," says Godby senior linebacker Trenton Everett.

Even future Cougars are learning that it takes more than just being a good football player to make an impact during your time at 1717 West Tharpe Street.

“The middle school coaches here in town, they’ve been really doing a good job of making sure these kids understand what’s going to be expected of them when they get to high school," McCray adds.

Guys like Trenton are seeing the results of that upbringing when the underclassmen step onto the team. It’s made that transition easier for everyone involved. And the proof is in the pudding.

“In the weight room they’re holding their own. They’re up to the Cougar standard. But most importantly they’re listening. They’re listening to what we have to tell them," added Everett. "They do what we tell them, they correct themselves and they do it right.”

