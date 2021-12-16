Godby High hires Demario Jones as head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Godby High School Cougars football team has a new face at the helm!

Demario Jones, from Jacksonville, was announced as the new head football coach on Thursday by GHS athletic director Teresa Gunter.

Jones was picked as the coach from a pool of more than 30 applicants and most recently came from Turner County, Georgia where he was an assistant coach.

But before Turner County, Jones played football for Raines High School and coached at Valdosta State in 2012, then was also an assistant for Valdosta High School from 2013 to 2020.

Gunter said that Jones does not have an official start date, but added that they are trying to get Jones in before February 2022.