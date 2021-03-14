Godby football takes initiative to make difference in community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Godby High School football team may be in their offseason training right now but even when they’re not in the gym they’re out making a difference in the community for those less fortunate.

That was on full display Saturday morning at Raa Middle School as the Cougars partnered up with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, handing out boxes of food and household supplies.

It’d be easy for any high schooler to take their Saturday morning and catch up on some sleep. But, these guys understood the impact of their work.

For many of them, including defensive back Amarion Woods, this food drive is a humbling reminder that so many lives can be changed with a simple act of kindness.

“It makes me feel good knowing I can help give back to the community. Because I didn’t have a lot of this stuff growing up," Woods told ABC 27. "So it makes me feel good knowing I can make sure somebody else has it.”

"Really just to be a life-long giver. Always bless other people, because to me the true character of a man is what he does for somebody that probably can’t do too much for them," added head football coach Brandon McCray. "So that’s the thing we’d really want them to take away from this.”