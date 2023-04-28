Godby celebrates three on signing day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday saw a happy signing day over at Godby as the Cougars celebrated three heading to the next level.

Esrael Yant is headed to Florida Gateway to continue his basketball career with the Timberwolves, while on the gridiron, Jerel Lewis is taking his talents to the North Dakota School of Science. Staying home, is Malakei Owens who will rep the orange and green of Florida A&M. Overall, a big day for the blue and white, and for Owens, he is pumped to be headed to the highest of seven hills.

"What really excites me is like the HBCU movement, I really like the movement and FAMU is definitely on the rise, it's a very high HBCU, and really just staying home, close to my family and not long distance or anything like that, yeah that played a big part of it, staying a hometown hero," said Owens. "It's a day I dreamed of as a kid, like I worked hard for this and I am very thankful for it."

Three Cougars who are excited to take their talents to college and it was a big afternoon at Godby.