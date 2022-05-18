Godby celebrates four senior student athletes Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday was a good day to be a Godby Cougar. In the final days of the school year, four seniors were recognized for signing letters of intent to continue playing their respective sport at the collegiate level.

Trenton Everett is off to Georgia Prep Academy for football. Chinera Shaheed will play flag football at Florida Gateway College, while basketball players Rico Thompson and Tajden Davis will suit up for Pasco Hernando and Tallahassee Community College.

"I'm very thankful," said Davis, who said he is excited to play close to home. "I'd like to thank God and my family for coming and supporting me."

"We push throughout the whole year, regardless of when the signing is going to be, early or late," added athletic director Teresa Gunter. "We want to make sure we get our kids to the next level."