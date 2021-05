GISA Boys Soccer Second Round: Brookwood wins big to advance

Posted at 11:34 PM, May 05, 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood boys soccer team punched their ticket to the AAA Elite Eight after beating Young Americans Christian 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.