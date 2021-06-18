Girls basketball recruiting showcase looks to highlight local talent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Playing any elite sport isn't cheap, and unfortunately during the summer months, that's how athletes get seen and get recruited. Leon head girls basketball coach Bruce Daniels wanted to change the narrative, and give everyone a chance to get seen.

The Rim to Rim Exposure Event was born, and Saturday at Florida High, over a dozen high school girls basketball teams from across the Big Bend and South Georgia will play, and college recruiters will be on hand to watch.

There's no cost for teams to enter. There's no gate fee for fans to watch. The referees are donating their time, and this event is all for showcasing the local talent and getting them to the next level.

"What we hope this will do is get more people excited about girls basketball in a way that it's a good brand, and we do have some talent in this area for kids who possibly want to get scholarships," said Daniels. "For many of these kids, they can't afford elite programs and that type of thing, so by bringing the coaches to Tallahassee, it gives some of these kids who are the less fortunate or has the skillset where they can have their education paid for."

RIM TO RIM EXPOSURE EVENT - at Florida High

8:00 AM WAKULLA HAMILTON

8:45AM AUCILLA CAIRO

9:30AM GADSDEN MADISON

10:15AM CAIRO WAKULLA

11:00AM HAMILTON GADSDEN

11:45AM MADISON AUCILLA

12:30PM MARIANNA FAST ELITE

1:15PM PORT ST. JOE LANIER

2:00PM MITCHELL WARE

2:45PM FAST ELITE PORT ST. JOE

3:30PM WARE MARIANNA

4:15PM LANIER MITCHELL

5:00PM COLUMBIA THOMAS COUNTY

5:45PM VALDOSTA FLORIDA HIGH

6:30PM BAINBRIDGE LOWNDES

7:15PM THOMAS COUNTY VALDOSTA

8:00PM LOWNDES COLUMBIA

8:45PM FLORIDA HIGH BAINBRIDGE