GHSA Volleyball Playoffs: Second round highlights and scores

Posted at 11:33 PM, Oct 23, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GHSA Volleyball Playoffs: 2nd round AAAAAA Creekview 3, Valdosta 0 AAAA Chestatee 3, Thomas County Central 1 A/AA Dade County 3, Thomasville 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.