Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 20, 2021

(WTXL) — GHSA fast-pitch softball playoffs AAAA (1) Thomas County Central 0, Heritage 4

(2) Thomas County Central 1, Heritage 7

*Thomas County Central eliminated (1) Cairo 5, Cedartown 4

(2) Cairo 7, Cedartown 15

*Game three Wednesday (1) Bainbridge 0, Central-Carrol 11

(2) Bainbridge 2, Central-Carrol 12

*Bainbridge eliminated AA (1) Berrien 6, Chattooga 12

(2) Berrien 22, Chattooga 7

*Game three Wednesday 4 p.m.

