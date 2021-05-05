GHSA Second Round Baseball: Thomasville cruises in sweep over Dodge County

Posted at 12:26 AM, May 05, 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — GHSA SECOND ROUND A

Claxton 10, 8

Seminole County 4, 1 AA

Dodge County 8, 0

Thomasville 11, 18

