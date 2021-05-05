SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email GHSA Second Round Baseball: Thomasville cruises in sweep over Dodge County High school baseball teams in Georgia are in the second round of the playoffs. By: Alison Posey Posted at 12:26 AM, May 05, 2021 and last updated 2021-05-05 00:26:30-04 THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — GHSA SECOND ROUNDAClaxton 10, 8Seminole County 4, 1AADodge County 8, 0Thomasville 11, 18 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News Literacy Project