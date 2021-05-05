Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

GHSA Second Round Baseball: Thomasville cruises in sweep over Dodge County

items.[0].videoTitle
High school baseball teams in Georgia are in the second round of the playoffs.
Posted at 12:26 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 00:26:30-04

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — GHSA SECOND ROUND

A
Claxton 10, 8
Seminole County 4, 1

AA
Dodge County 8, 0
Thomasville 11, 18

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project