GHSA Second Round Baseball: Bainbridge sweeps Columbus, punches ticket to Elite Eight

Posted at 11:37 PM, May 03, 2021

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — GHSA SECOND ROUND AAAA

Columbus 3, 6

Bainbridge 15, 8 Thomas County Central 6, 0

Benedictine 9, 10

