Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

GHSA Girls Soccer 1st Round Scores

Soccer
Photo: MGN Online
Soccer
Soccer
Posted at 11:38 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 23:38:09-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GIRLS AAAAAAA

North Paulding 4, Lowndes 1
Walton 10, Colquitt County 0

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming