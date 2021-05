GHSA Baseball Elite Eight: Thomasville forces game three with Callaway in AA

Posted at 11:39 PM, May 12, 2021

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — GHSA ELITE EIGHT AA

Callaway 5, 3

Thomasville 4, 4

*Game three is Thursday at 1:00 AAAAAA

Lassiter 2, 1

Valdosta 5, 8 AAAAAAA

Lambert 1, 4

Lowndes 6, 2

*Game three is Thursday at 2:30

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.