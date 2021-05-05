Georgia High School Association denies Valdosta City School's second appeal

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School's second attempt to appeal sanctions from the Georgia High School Association was denied.

Tuesday's appeal meeting went on for nearly three hours. An investigation concluded last month by the GHSA found former head coach Rush Propst lured transfers to the program with incentives like money and gifts.

Sanctions against the program by the GHSA meant the Valdosta football team is not eligible to compete in the postseason this year. Four rising seniors are also ineligible, and the program is also fined $7500 dollars.

Appeals have been exhausted for Valdosta at the GHSA level. So far, the district has not released a statement about Tuesday's decision.