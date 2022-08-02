Georgia Christian volleyball hosts Highland Christian, Valwood to kick off official start to the season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — What better way to kick off the official start of high school volleyball practice, then by hitting the court at the stroke of midnight?

That's what went down at Valdosta early Monday morning, as Georgia Christian hosted a volleyball Midnight Madness, signifying some of the first action for the GIAA this fall. The Generals invited two other programs to join the fun, Highland Christian and two time defending state champion Valwood.

All three agree, the early action is vital and despite the late/early start, it was more than worth it.

"I'm not really a night person, so I really have to love the sport to be out here this late," laughed Valwood head coach Val Gallahan. "I think what makes it even neater is that volleyball is a close knit community here in Valdosta, so we're really good friends with the coach at Georgia Christian and the coach at Highlands. It was awesome to be able to coach with them tonight and get to see them."