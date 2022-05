First state title in program history

Posted at 1:47 PM, May 10, 2022

MACON, GA. (WTXL) —The Georgia Christian girls soccer team captured the program's first state championship Monday night in a 3-1 win over St. George's in the GISA "A" state championship game.

