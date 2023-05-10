Georgia Christian girls soccer falls in state semifinals

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Tuesday night, the Georgia Christian girls soccer team saw their season end in the state semifinals.

Trailing 2-1, Trinity Christian scored two goals in the final few minutes of the first half and those goals made all the difference. The Lady Generals end their season with a record of 15-2-2.

"They had a 23-24 game unbeaten streak from last year to this year, they brought the first state championship, the second state championship in girls history here last year," said Georgia Christian head girls soccer coach Terry Carter. "They made history, they are incredible, nothing to hang their hats on, they will always be remembered for that first state championship, and they contributed to the advancement of the program."

A great season comes to an end one match short of Macon, but the Lady Generals will certainly be back.