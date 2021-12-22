Watch
Gadsden County tops Maclay at Capital City Holiday Classic, a tournament that gives back to the community

The Gadsden County boys basketball team topped Maclay 67 to 51 Tuesday on the second and final day of the Capital City Holiday Classic.
Posted at 8:19 PM, Dec 21, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County boys basketball team topped Maclay 67 to 51 Tuesday on the second and final day of the Capital City Holiday Classic. Between 12 total games over two days, there was a lot of good basketball this week, but more importantly, this tournament help funds scholarships for area youth. That's why representative Al Lawson has kept it going 31 years strong.

"We go in and get kids to apply from the high schools, and say these kids have potential to go to college and we reward them," he said. "I think the greatest reward I ever had was being at physical therapy and one young lady came in as a therapist that had graduated from the University of South Florida. She said you don't know me, but I got one of the Capital City Classic scholarships. That was really great."

