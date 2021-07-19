Gadsden County senior is an athlete and an entrepreneur

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Zaire Riley plays on both sides of the football for Gadsden County. He's a key part to the Jags success and earlier this month, he committed to play at Florida A&M. If he's not staying busy enough, Riley is also a business owner.

"After I'm done, and how excited they are after the see the results, that brings me the most joy," he said of his pressure washing business, something he started three months ago.

It started as an idea from his mom.

"My momma just said you could pressure wash our house if you like," he remembered. "I said shoot, I could make this a business! I was looking for a way to make money the right way and being an entrepreneur and just not going and do bad things to make money, trying to do great things to help people out to make money."

Riley is now the owner of his own business.

"I've been getting a lot of support from my family, the family of friends, their friends, it's been great."

For the chance to make some money, and to help people, it's worth it.

"You could be young and still do good business with people it's just about how your mindset is," he said. "It's more about just trying to stay out of the bad things in the city and just trying to spread light, spread good, spread positive things."

To contact Riley about pressure washing, you can reach him at his cell at 850-254-5667. His email is zaireriley8@gmail.com.