Gadsden County offensive lineman ready for next step with Jacksonville State

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — This Sunday, Gadsden County High School's Daveion Harley begins the next chapter of his life when he heads to Alabama to early enroll with Jacksonville State.

Friday, Harley celebrated his commitment to the Gamecocks with his family and a wealth of friends. He said to share one last get together with those that mean most to him was important, and that he's excited about this next step. He said Jacksonville State's success with this coaching staff sealed the deal for him, and and to represent Gadsden County, a big reason why Friday meant so much.

"There's a lot of athletic and smart people in this town, but most get caught up in the streets," he said. "I'm glad I didn't get caught up in that situation. I stayed focus, stayed on track, and me making it out is a great statement. Hopefully I'll do great, which I know I will do, and just make a name for the city and put us on the map."

Harley said he wants to study mechanical engineering.